Indian Overseas Bank inaugurated its 49th Regional Office at Mysuru  

Mysuru : The office was inaugurated by the Bank’s MD & CEO, Shri. Partha Pratim Sengupta. Executive Director, Ms. Srimathy was also present at the function.

The Regional Office at Mysuru is carved out of the existing Regional Offices at Bangalore and Mangalore and will monitor and coordinate 54 branches in and around Mysuru.

The new Region is expected to improve business of the Bank branches at Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagar, Tumkur, Chamarajanagar Districts.

The Mysuru Regional office is located at Kousalya Commercial Complex, Devaraju Mohalla, Mysuru and is headed by Senior Regional Manager, Shri. Vikas Verma.