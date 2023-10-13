Royaloak Unveils Festive Extravaganza in Hyderabad with Stunning Discounts

Hyderabad: Royaloak, the leading furniture retailer, is thrilled to announce a festive shopping extravaganza at its Hyderabad stores located in Malakpet, A. S. Rao Nagar, Ahemedguda, and more. The brand known for its exquisite range of furniture and home decor items has unveiled a captivating collection of products just in time for the upcoming Navratri & festive season.

Customers can now adorn their homes with Royaloak’s top-quality furniture at unbeatable prices. The bed starting range is an incredible steal at just ₹19,000, while dining sets are available starting at ₹14,000. These affordable prices make it easier than ever for Hyderabad residents to revamp their living spaces with stylish and functional furniture.

As the Navratri & festive season approaches, Royaloak has also curated an exclusive selection of gifting options. Whether you’re looking for a thoughtful gift for a loved one or seeking to add elegance to your own home, Royaloak’s diverse range of products has something for everyone.

The highlight of this festive extravaganza is the “Great Festive Sale,” offering customers the opportunity to save big. With discounts of up to 70%, this sale is a golden chance for shoppers to grab their favorite furniture pieces and home decor items at incredible prices.

Royaloak has built a strong reputation for providing customers with high-quality furniture that combines style, durability, and affordability. The brand’s commitment to offering the best in class products at affordable prices continues to resonate with customers in Hyderabad and across India.

Mr. Vijai Subramaniam, Chairman of Royaloak, expressed the company’s enthusiasm for the festive season, stating, “We are excited to bring the joy of Navratri & the festive season to Hyderabad with our stunning furniture collection and unbeatable discounts. At Royaloak, we believe that every home deserves the best, and our festive extravaganza is designed to make that possible for our valued customers.”

Visit the Royaloak stores in Malakpet, A. S. Rao Nagar, Ahmedguda, and other locations in Hyderabad to explore the latest collection and take advantage of the incredible discounts. The festive sale is already underway, and stocks are limited, so hurry to grab the best deals before they’re gone!