Bhubaneswar : An international seminar on “Cultural Heritage Tourism: Celebrating the Divine Feminine” was held at the Indian Institute of Tourism & Travel Management In association with INTACH, Bhubaneswar & Odisha Tourism the 11th & 12th Oct 2023. Dr. Adyasha Das, the Secretary of the International Seminar presented the theme paper.

The primary objective of this international seminar was to promote an understanding and appreciation of Cultural and Heritage tourism centred on the Divine Feminine in various cultures, religions, and regions. Cultural heritage tourism focusing on celebrating the Divine Feminine, is an enriching travel experience to explore the rich tapestry of human spirituality, mythology, heritage and cultural traditions that revere feminine deities. This form of tourism will offer a deep dive into the diverse and fascinating world of goddess worship, providing insight into the role of women in society, spirituality, and the arts. The divine feminine extends beyond one’s belief system, and can be used as a spiritual lens to balance our perspective. This seminar aimed to explore the rich tapestry of cultural and heritage traditions and tourism related to the worship and veneration of feminine deities across the world.

The seminar was enriched by eminent academicians, research scholars, consultants and students from within the country and abroad. The focus of the two-day seminar was to promote an understanding and appreciation of Cultural and Heritage tourism centred on the Divine Feminine in various cultures, religions, and regions. Academicians from more than five countries including the USA, Italy, Germany, Denmark and India participated in this international seminar.

Prof. Triloki Pandey, Professor Emeritus of Anthropology from the University of California, Santa Cruz, USA graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and gave the Key Note Address on the theme, highlighting the ancient as well as contemporary trends of Goddess worship. Prof. Annapurna Pandey, Cultural Anthropologist, University of California, and Dr. Ileana Citaristi, Eminent Odissi and Chhau Dance exponent were among the speakers.

Anil Dhir, Convenor of Intach’s Bhubaneswar Chapter and Dr. Biswajit Mohanty gave insightful talks on rethinking the concept of heritage and cultural tourism initiatives built around the theme of Divine Feminine Goddess. Dr. Md. Sabir Hussain, Nodal Officer IITTM gave the welcome address and presented a paper on the Divine Feminist in Islam. Prof. Swarup Sahu, academician of repute, presided over the Valedictory programme as the Chief Guest.