Glowing Tribute paid to Late Er. Purna Chandra Rath

Bhubaneswar: Glowing tribute was paid to late lamented Er. Purna Chandra Rath on the eve of his 3rd death anniversary at his ancestral village Pateni Gaon in Athgarh. Hosted by the family members of late Er. Rath the grand memorial meeting witnessed the congregation of more than 700 of his family members, relatives, fans, followers, well wishers, co – villagers, students, teachers and staff members of local High school and U.P. school. Organised at Sarpeswar Bidyapeetha the meeting was attended by galaxy of distinguished dignitaries from different streams of the society. Gracing the occasion as Guests of Honour Senior Journalist Sriram Dash, World Odisha Society Chairman Kishore Dwibedi, Convenor of the Mother Tongue movement Pabitra Maharatha, noted Humour Poet Sarada Mohapatra, Renowned Educationists Suresh Chandra Panda, Prabhakar Patri, Fakir Chandra Pani, Smita Das and community leaders like Bhubani Pradhan, Rajendra Pradhan, Prabhakar Sahu and Bidyut Kumari Satapathy recalled the exemplary contributions of late Er.Rath to enrich socio – economic and cultural life of the locality and paid rich homage to the departed soul. The eminent speakers highlighted the unwavering work ethics, unstinted determination, unparalleled duty-boundship, undeterred frugality, unflinching integrity, uncompromising principles, undiluting discipline, unconditional righteousness, and unprecedented philanthropic characteristics of Er. Rath in their speeches. The highlight of the Mega Event was the Launch of the book, ‘Basa Kala,’ written in Odia language by late Er. Purna Chandra Rath, which encompasses scientific knowledge and techniques related to house construction. This book promises to serve as a valuable guide for the common Odia people, aiding them in constructing their homes effectively. In a drive to foster quality education and acknowledge outstanding accomplishments , the meritorious students of 9th and 10th standards and winners in art, drawing, music and general knowledge competitions were awarded during the occasion by Guests. Additionally all the students were distributed useful study materials with an aim to encourage and inspire their morale .The Guests also offered floral tribute to the wife of Late Er. Purna Chandra Rath, Front Ranking social activist late Dayamayee Rath at her portrait placed on the stage.

The Memorial Meeting was successfully organised under the active and able guidance and supervision of Late Er. Rath’s Eldest son famous Educationist Dr Pravat Kumar Rath, younger son Abu Dhabi based erudite engineer Pradeep Kumar Rath, Daughter Dr. Padmalaya Rath, daughters –in – law Priyambada Rath, Bahni Prava Rath, son – in – law Dr Shiv Narayan, cousins Dillip Rath, Kulamani Rath, Nilamani Rath and grand childrens Pratyush, Prithish, Situ, Prajna, Payal, and Nikki.

The programme got concluded with the serving of sumptuous lunch to all the attending invitees.