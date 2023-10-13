Axis Bank reinforces its ethos of ‘Customer Obsession’, rolls out Sparsh Week initiative

National, October 13, 2023: With an aim to reinforce its firm commitment towards Customer Obsession, Axis Bank, one of the largest private sector banks in India, has launched ‘Sparsh Week’, an event focused on strengthening the bond between the Bank and its customers. As part of this initiative, the Bank will organize a series of engaging customer-centric activities for its employees to amplify the spirit and promise of Customer Obsession. The Bank will also organize educative and customer-focused activities during this week, thereby aligning the Bank’s employees and customers in their journey of progress, innovation, and transformation.

Sparsh Week will commence from October 9th – 13th, covering 5000+ Axis Bank branches and retail asset centers across the country. More than 15 events have been planned for the entire week and will be broadcasted LIVE to all 95k+ Axis Bank employees.

This year, Axis Bank has aligned Sparsh Week with its three core principles: Listen, Act, and Celebrate. It emphasizes on active ‘Listening’ through multiple touchpoints to better understand customers’ needs and concerns; promptly ‘Acting’ upon customers’ feedback & queries, and ‘Celebrating’ the invaluable connection Axis Bank shares with its customers.

Commenting on the initiative of Sparsh Week 2023, Mr. Subrat Mohanty, Executive Director, Banking Operations & Transformation, Axis Bank said, “At Axis Bank, we are Dil se Open for our customers and are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service. Sparsh encapsulates this spirit as we aspire to Listen, Act, and Celebrate our customers’ insights and feedback. This initiative embodies our ethos of not just being a bank, but a partner and enabler in fulfilling their dreams and aspirations. Our customers have trusted us for decades, and we aim to provide them with a delightful banking experience that truly stands out.”

The spirit of Sparsh Week revolves around empowering the Bank’s employees to elevate customer experience. Through a week-long series of events, Axis Bank endeavours to empower its customers, foster trust, and embody its promise of prioritizing customer satisfaction. The Bank will host interesting programmes such as ‘MasterClass – Inspire Series’ wherein industry leaders from Swiggy etc. will share their transformational stories of client focus and delight; ‘Call Listening Sessions’ will help the Bank identify and address customer concerns; ‘Customer Protection’ will create awareness about fraud prevention and security measures, and ‘Timeless Stars’ will celebrate Axis Bank’s association with its customers by felicitating deserving employees with a token of appreciation.