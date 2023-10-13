REC inks MoU with NICSI for ICT and Digital Transformation

The REC (formerly Rural Electrification Corporation Limited) – a ‘Maharatna’ company under the the Ministry of Power, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with M/s National Informatics Centre Services Inc. (NICSI) under National Informatics Centre (NIC), Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India for various Information & Communications Technology (ICT) and Digital Transformation Services.

This MoU will benefit the REC ecosystem by facilitating exploration of latest technology in evolving areas like IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Blockchain, Cyber Security etc.

The MoU to this effect was signed by Sh. Pankaj Gupta, Sr.GM & HoD (IT) – REC Limited and Dr. Vinay Thakur, MD – NICSI in New Delhi.

This collaboration with NICSI will enable REC in providing one-stop end-to-end NIC/NICSI Software products deployment, hosting, core roll-out, technical support, security, services, system administration, etc.

About REC Limited: REC Limited is an NBFC focusing on Power Sector Financing and Development across India. Established in 1969, REC Limited has completed over fifty years in the area of its operations. It provides financial assistance throughout the complete power sector value chain; for various types of projects including Generation, Transmission, Distribution and Renewable Energy. REC’s funding illuminates every fourth bulb in India.