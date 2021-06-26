Role of Parents in Protecting Children from Cyber Crime Is Important; State Level Workshop on Online Safety

Bhubaneswar: Role of parent is very important in safeguarding their children during the use of internet and not only parents but to prevent children and women from such crime massive awareness is required was said by the experts in the “State Level Workshop on Online Safety” organised by People’s Cultural Centre (PECUC), a leading voluntary organisation of Odisha in collaboration with Föräldralösa Barn on virtual platform. Ms. Anuradha Mohanty, Executive Director of PECUC gave the welcome address and shared the purpose of this workshop and she also moderated the entire session. Joining this workshop Mr. Ranjan Kumar Mohanty, Secretary PECUC said during this COVID19 pandemic situation the cyber crime has increased many fold and it has affected the safety and security of the internet users especially children, young boys and girls. The use of social media increased and everyone starting from village to city are able to access it. As people are not aware about the threat and crimes of internet, false marriage and child trafficking is also increasing . So massive awareness is necessary for the safe use of internet as it is now an indispensible part of our life.

Ms. Ruby Rout, Country Director of Adoptionscentrum said we must give time to our children and discuss with them about the sites which they should not open or access and which they should access so that they will be aware about it and remain safe in the internet. Mr. Pritikanta Panda, the State Programme Manager , Odisha State Child Protection Society (SCPS), Bhubaneswar said we can’t stop the use of internet as it is the only available alternative in this pandemic situation. So we have to be extra careful when we are using it and we also should immediately report any threat or crime to police was emphasised by him. Mr. Rabindra Narayan Behera, Former Senior Technical Director (R), National Informatics Centre said children and women are the major target of the cyber crime. Cyber security and awareness is required to prevent it. It is the duty of parent to supervise the online activities of their children was said by him. Ms. Sushree Shailani Suman, Communication Expert said children should be aware about the safe use of internet. They should avoid stranger in the social media or internet and they should discuss the issues with their parents. Addressing this workshop Dr. Minakshi Panda, Chairperson of PECUC said we have to aware the common people about the safe use of internet. More than 100 participants including CSOs of different districts of Odisha, ASHA workers, PRIS, AWWs, teachers, members of SHG groups and children joined this workshop. Dr. Sumitra Mohanty of PECUC gave the vote of thanks.

