Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall very likely at isolated places over Bihar,Assam & Meghalaya today

New Delhi: 26 June (Day 1): ♦ Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall very likely at isolated places over Bihar andAssam & Meghalaya; Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, southeastRajasthan, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh,Tamilnadu,Puducherry&Karaikaland Coastal AndhraPradesh &Yanam.

Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) very likely at isolatedplaces over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, Punjab,Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, East Rajasthan and Andaman & Nicobar Islands and with lightningat isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, ArunachalPradesh, Assam &Meghalaya, Nagaland,Manipur,Mizoram&Tripura,Madhya

Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, North Interior Karnataka,Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam. Thunderstorm/Duststorm with gusty winds(speed30-40kmph) verylikelyatisolatedplacesoverWestRajasthan.

Strong Winds (speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) very likely over Southwest,West central and North Arabian Sea.Fishermen are advised not to venture in to the seareas.

(Please CLICK HERE for details (Detailed story) & graphics forecast)

Kindly download MAUSAM APP for location specific forecast & warning, MEGHDOOT APP for Agromet advisory and DAMINI APP for Lightning Warning & visit state MC/RMC websites for district wise warning.