Robust 8.4% GDP growth in Q3 2023-24 shows the strength of Indian economy and its potential: Prime Minister

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi said that robust 8.4% GDP growth in Q3 2023-24 shows the strength of Indian economy and its potential. He also reiterated that our efforts will continue to bring fast economic growth which shall help 140 crore Indians lead a better life and create a Viksit Bharat.

The Prime Minister posted on X;

“Robust 8.4% GDP growth in Q3 2023-24 shows the strength of Indian economy and its potential. Our efforts will continue to bring fast economic growth which shall help 140 crore Indians lead a better life and create a Viksit Bharat!”