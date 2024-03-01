President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu graced the 53rd Convocation Ceremony of Utkal University  

Bhubaneswar: The 53rd Convocation Ceremony of Utkal University was held today, marking a significant milestone in the academic journey of the institution. The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu graced the occasion as the chief guest, alongside esteemed dignitaries including the Governor of Odisha, Shri Raghubar Das, and Shri Atanu Sabyasachi Naik, Minister of Higher Education and Cooperatives, Food Supply, and Consumer Welfare.

Addressing the gathering, President Smt. Droupadi Murmu expressed her honor in being a part of Utkal University, reflecting on the illustrious achievements of its alumni who have not only excelled in India but have also made their mark globally across various fields. Notable figures such as Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das, and Jnanapeeth Awardee Dr. Pratibha Ray stand as shining examples of the university’s legacy of excellence.

President Murmu emphasized the importance of cherishing one’s roots, urging students to embrace their mother tongue, soil, and culture. She highlighted the pivotal role of education in nurturing cultural identity and urged for the promotion of mother tongue-based education at all levels.

Reflecting on the rich history of Utkal University, President Murmu paid tribute to the visionaries who laid the foundation of the institution. She commended the university’s continued commitment to academic excellence and innovation.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Sabita Acharya underscored the university’s vision and achievements in her welcome address. Utkal University’s future, she said, will always be based on inclusion, diversity and innovation.

The Governor of Odisha, and Chancellor of Utkal University, Shri Raghubar Das, emphasized the significance of the convocation ceremony as a pivotal moment for the graduating students. He urged them to approach their future endeavors with dedication and commitment, aiming to uphold the reputation of their alma mater wherever they go. Shri Das highlighted the evolving opportunities in India’s changing landscape, particularly in sectors like digital technology, startups, and innovation. He also praised the efforts of the government in promoting higher education and research, emphasizing the importance of quality teaching and the inclusion of internships and business-oriented courses in the National Education Policy.

Shri Atanu Sabyasachi Naik, the Minister of Higher Education and Cooperatives, Food Supply, and Consumer Welfare of the state government, acknowledged the foundational role of Utkal University in higher education, both in Odisha and across India. He highlighted the significant growth of the higher education sector in the state, attributing it to increased funding and initiatives of the State government. Shri Naik emphasized the importance of quality teaching and research, stressing the government’s commitment to supporting students’ progress and promoting women’s participation in higher education, including through Ph.D. programs. He also praised the university’s potential to serve as a milestone in the educational landscape.

On this occasion distinguished individuals including Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Dr. Pramod Kumar Mishra, Director General of India Meteorological Department Dr. Mrityunjay Mohapatra, and Managing Director of Hindalco Industries Ltd. Satish Pai were conferred with Honoris Causa.

A total of 166 individuals were awarded PhD degrees, while 95 received gold medals in recognition of their academic excellence. Additionally, 106 individuals were honored with prizes and scholarships, celebrating their achievements and contributions to the university community.