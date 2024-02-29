Union Government releases another additional installment of tax devolution of Rs. 1,42,122 crore to strengthen hands of State Governments for financing various social welfare measures and infrastructure development schemes

The Union Government has authorised the release of two installments of tax devolution amounting to Rs. 1.42 lakh crore today to strengthen the hands of State Governments for financing various social welfare measures and infrastructure development schemes.

This release is in addition to the tax devolution of an instalment of Rs. 71,061 crore already made on 12 February 2024. With this release, States have received total of three installments of tax devolution in February 2024.

State-wise breakup of amounts released is given below in the table: