Union Government releases another additional installment of tax devolution of Rs. 1,42,122 crore to strengthen hands of State Governments for financing various social welfare measures and infrastructure development schemes

The Union Government has authorised the release of two installments of tax devolution amounting to Rs. 1.42 lakh crore today to strengthen the hands of State Governments for financing various social welfare measures and infrastructure development schemes.

This release is in addition to the tax devolution of an instalment of Rs. 71,061 crore already made on 12 February 2024. With this release, States have received total of three installments of tax devolution in February 2024.

State-wise breakup of amounts released is given below in the table:

Sl. No Name of State Total (₹Crore)
1 Andhra Pradesh 5752
2 Arunachal Pradesh 2497
3 Assam 4446
4 Bihar 14295
5 Chhattisgarh 4842
6 Goa 549
7 Gujarat 4943
8 Haryana 1553
9 Himachal Pradesh 1180
10 Jharkhand 4700
11 Karnataka 5183
12 Kerala 2736
13 Madhya Pradesh 11157
14 Maharashtra 8978
15 Manipur 1018
16 Meghalaya 1090
17 Mizoram 711
18 Nagaland 809
19 Odisha 6435
20 Punjab 2568
21 Rajasthan 8564
22 Sikkim 551
23 Tamil Nadu 5797
24 Telangana 2987
25 Tripura 1006
26 Uttar Pradesh 25495
27 Uttarakhand 1589
28 West Bengal 10692
  Grand Total 142122

