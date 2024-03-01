Prime Minister Modi expresses happiness over increased population of Leopards in India

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi expressed his happiness over increased population of Leopards in India. He said that this significant increase in leopard numbers is a testament to India’s unwavering dedication to biodiversity.

Shri Modi also complimented to all those who are part of the various collective efforts towards wildlife protection.

India’s leopard population is estimated at 13,874 presently, up from 12,852 figures in 2018.

Through a X post, commenting over report on Status of Leopards in India today, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav informed that Central India recorded the highest population with Madhya Pradesh having 3,907 leopards.

Responding to the X post of Union Minister, Shri Modi said that;

“Great news! This significant increase in leopard numbers is a testament to India’s unwavering dedication to biodiversity. I compliment all those who are part of the various collective efforts towards wildlife protection, paving the way for a sustainable coexistence.”