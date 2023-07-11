Rishabh Pant Features in HDFC Life’s Latest Campaign on Term Insurance

Mumbai: HDFC Life, one of India’s leading insurers has collaborated with renowned cricketer, Rishabh Pant to create a compelling campaign aimed at driving the need for term insurance. The objective of the campaign is to encourage individuals to financially secure their loved ones against unforeseen circumstances.

The campaign serves as a powerful reminder of the fact that life is unpredictable and seldom gives second chances. This makes it necessary for one to prepare beforehand to enable their loved ones bounce back from any challenge that life throws their way.

The film showcases the real-life story of Rishabh Pant and his journey of realisation. Through the film we see glimpses of his numerous accomplishments, moments of happiness and the experience that taught him the biggest lesson of his life.

Speaking about his association with the campaign, Rishabh Pant said, “I am happy to be associated with HDFC Life for this campaign. Life is unpredictable, and HDFC Life has been at the forefront of encouraging people to financially secure themselves and their families against life’s uncertainties. Life insurance is a financial product that not only acts as a safety net but also enables us to continue the journey ahead with a sense of pride.”

Click the link below to watch the film.

Vishal Subharwal, Chief Marketing Officer and Group Head – Strategy, HDFC Life added, “The film captures the true essence of life while bringing the spotlight on the core benefit of term life insurance. We hope that the powerful real-life story of Rishabh Pant, a role model for many and a world-class athlete, serves as a pertinent example to make one realise the uncertainties of life and the need for financial protection. Most Indian households find it hard to sustain their living standards in the absence of adequate life insurance cover. We sincerely hope that this campaign will educate and inspire more individuals to secure their families with Term Insurance.”

Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, South Asia said, “The pandemic has left us with a false sense of invincibility. With this campaign we wanted to reiterate that not everyone gets a second chance at life. The biggest mistake we can make is to not learn from our mistakes and to bring home the message of unpredictability. We drew inspiration from the real-life incident of cricketer Rishabh Pant where he survived a near-fatal road accident. Our campaign breaks the illusion of invincibility and reiterates the importance of financial planning.”

The campaign will be available across multi-media platforms – Television, Digital, Print, and Outdoor.