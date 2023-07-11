Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said Govt is taking sustained interventions to improve socio-economic conditions & realise educational needs of tribal communities

Bhubaneswar: Attending Tribes Advisory Council meeting, CM Naveen Patnaik said Govt is taking sustained interventions to improve socio-economic conditions & realise educational needs of tribal communities. CM added education, livelihood & protection of their rights have been the focus area.

CM said SDCs are playing vital role to focus on promotion, protection & preservation of tribal culture & traditions, heritage & identity by involving tribal people. CM informed, this year, the progamme has been expanded to 172 blocks of 23 districts, covering over 84 lakh people.

Highlighting that education is key to socio-economic upliftment, CM said #Odisha is one of the leading states in providing residential facilities to tribal students. Hostel facilities are available to over 6 lakh students from 4.2 lakh families in 1,735 schools under

ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Class Welfare Department, Odisha.

CM said, in last 20 years, number of High Schools under ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Class Welfare Department, Odisha increased to 422. A total of 62 HS Schools were opened. Aid up to ₹50,000 will be provided to ST/SC students from underprivileged backgrounds pursuing general degree course in Govt institution from this year.

CM said #Odisha is considered as a pioneer in implementation of Forest Rights Act. CM added Odisha launched ‘Mo Jungle Jami Yojana’ to ensure right to hold & live in forest land to eligible ST forest dwellers. It would ensure recognition of Community Rights over forest land.

CM underscored that Mukhya Mantri Jeevika Mission, funded by State Plan, is one of the largest exclusive tribal livelihood promotion initiatives. With budget allocation of ₹500Cr, the scheme will provide support to 1.5 lakh tribal families in 121 TSP blocks over a 3-year period.

CM informed that #Odisha has submitted a proposal to Union Govt for expansion of the #Odisha PVTG Empowerment & Livelihoods Improvement Programme for implementation in newly notified 1,138 PVTG villages from 2024-25 onwards for a period of 7 years.