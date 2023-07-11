Kotak Life Insurance Launches ‘AdvisorsForLife’ Campaign to Honour the Frontline Team

Mumbai : Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd (Kotak Life) today announced the launch of its latest campaign, #AdvisorsForLife. The campaign has two digital films that celebrate the Life Advisors (LAs) and Bank Relationship Managers (RMs) who tirelessly serve customers and support the Company’s brand promise of ‘Hum Hain…Hamesha’. The campaign intends to reinforce the public perception of life insurance category’s frontline team members, inspiring them to keep up their crucial role in ensuring the financial protection of the nation.

The campaign positions the LAs and RMs as the real life heroes who are silently helping millions to secure their families’ future and achieve their financial goals. The films will run on digital and social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Subhasis Ghosh, Joint President & Head – Institutional Business, Marketing & Alliances, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company said, “Life Advisors and Relationship Managers are usually the first point of contact that life insurance companies have with consumers. Often, the significant role played by them in converting prospects to customers, securing customers’ future and serving them throughout the duration of their policies, goes unnoticed. With this campaign, Kotak Life intends to shed light on these individuals’ invaluable contributions and pay tribute to all the frontline team members of the entire life insurance category who are the real heroes of our industry.”

Click here to view the two campaigns:

Click here for the video release: https://youtu.be/hmnNJPoTr4w