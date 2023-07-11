Roadies Rostel opens its first theme-based experiential resort in Ahmedabad with Sonu Sood

Roostels India, in collaboration with Viacom18 Consumer Products, opens one of its kind experiential holiday staycation in India. Roadies Rostel in Ahmedabad in collaboration with Leisure ARC is the first franchisee under the ‘Roadies Rostel brand’. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for the company as it plans to expand its footprint in at least 15 more locations across the country.

Through Roadies Rostel in collaboration with Leisure Arc, guests can look forward to an immersive experience and unmatched hospitality. They can also participate in various sports and leisure activities. The Ahmedabad resort also has 17 Roadies-themed rooms that have been specially designed, keeping the needs of today’s travellers in mind.

The launch event in Ahmedabad was attended by Sonu Sood, who is a popular Indian actor, film producer, humanitarian, and philanthropist, along with Roadies – Karm ya Kaand Insiders Abhimanyu Raghav and Shreya Kalra, Ex-Roadies – Nandini and Colors Gujarati artists – Arman Kotak aka Akash Pandya from Rashi Rikshawwali and Swara Soni aka Vaishaki Shah from Moti Baa Ni Nani Vahu.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Amit Shah, Managing Director Leisure ARC, said, “We are delighted to be a franchise partner of Roadies Rostel. Our property has been specially designed to cater to the needs of adventure enthusiasts, and guests can expect comfortable accommodations with modern amenities, delicious local cuisine, and a vibrant community of like-minded travellers and explorers. Roadies Rostel Leisure ARC offers a unique experience and will be a popular weekend destination for people of Ahmedabad and attract backpackers from across the country.”

Sachin Puntambekar, Business Head, Consumer Products, Viacom18, said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of Roadies Rostel, in Ahmedabad. This is a significant first step in the journey of Roadies Rostel and we look forward to redefining the boundaries of hospitality and bringing the spirit of Roadies to the realm of travel and backpacking.”

Roadies Rostel is one of its kind experiential holiday brand in the country and allows guests to live the Roadies experience and connect with like-minded people. The franchisee properties will have several adrenaline-pumping challenges that are inspired by the iconic Roadies show. Through its consistent efforts and widespread marketing, the company has plans for exponential growth with this property.

After the star-studded launch in Ahmedabad, Roadies Rostel is eyeing opening similar staycations in Bengaluru, Shimla, Manali, Kasauli and Goa.