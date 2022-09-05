Revised pay scales to be given to employees of HPTDC : Jai Ram Thakur

New Delhi : The employees of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) would be provided revised pay scales from 1st January, 2016 as being given to the other employees of the State Government. This was decided in the 158th meeting of the Board of Directors of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation held here today under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. This decision of the Board would benefit over 1300 employees of the Corporation who would be provided annual benefits of Rs. 12.40 crore.

Chief Minister said that the State Government was committed for the welfare of the employees and has ensured that the employees get their dues well in time. He said that the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation during the month of April to July this year has registered an income of Rs. 45.91 crore and net profit about Rs. 11.79 crore.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the Corporation would be authorized to hire the need based manpower in the categories of house man, utility workers, security guards/chowkidar, specialized cook, electricians, plumber, carpenter, mason, mali and beldar etc. in order to streamline the functioning of the hotel units. He said that this would ensure better services to the customers in the tourism units.

While emphasizing the need for bringing professionalism in the functioning of the corporation, the Chief Minister felt the need to bring change in work culture by motivating employees of the Corporation through training, refresher courses etc. He said that in house training and refresher courses must be provided to the staff in food production and service etc. He said that more aggressive campaigns must be undertaken for marketing the properties of the Tourism Development Corporation through website and other social media platforms.

Managing Director HPTDC Amit Kashyap welcomed the Chief Minister and conducted the proceedings of the meeting.

Chief Secretary R.D. Dhiman, Additional Chief Secretary Finance Prabodh Saxena, Principal Secretary Tourism Devesh Kumar and other officers attended the meeting.