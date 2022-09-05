Raipur :The Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel started the Balwadi Yojana in the state

New Delhi : Today on 5 September, on the occasion of Teacher’s Day, the Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel launched the Balwadi Yojana in his residential office to develop the ability of the children to learn and understand through sports. The School Education Department has started the Balwadi Yojana for children between 5 to 6 years. The Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel, in the presence of the Education Minister Mr. Premsay Singh Tekam, started this scheme with the theme of “Jabo Balwadi badhabo Shiksha Ke Gadi” in the Chief Minister Residential Office. The Balwadi Yojana will encourage learning in children and they will be prepared for school as well. Every Balwadi will have an assistant teacher of the concerned primary school besides an Anganbadi assistant. For this, the assistant teacher will be provided an honorarium of Rs. 500 each month.

Anganwadi assistants and teachers have been provided specialized training for teaching children through sports in an interesting way. Rs. 1 Lakh has been allocated to each Balwadi for child-friendly furniture, sports equipment, and print reach painting. This year 5,173 Balwadis have been started and in the coming years, Balwadis will be opened in a phased-out manner in every region of the state.

Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel said that scientists have found in their research that 85% development of the human brain takes place in childhood. What a child learns in formative years helps them in their school and in the future. Therefore, education should start when a child’s mind is still developing.

On the occasion of the launch of the scheme, the School Education Minister of the state Mr. Premsay Singh Tekam said that the Balwadi Yojana is aimed at providing an educational bridge for the mental, social, psychological, and cognitive development of the children so that when they attend 1st standard at the age of 5 to 6 years, they are completely prepared for it.

On this occasion, Agriculture, Water Resources, Panchayat, and Rural Development Minister Mr. Ravindra Choubey, Chief Minister’s Advisor Mr. Pradeep Sharma, Chief Secretary of School Education Department Mr. Alok Shukla, Agriculture Production Commissioner Mr. Kamalpreet Singh, Secretary of School Education Dr. S Bharati Dasan, Special Secretary of Agriculture Mr. Ayaz Tamboli, Overall Education Managing Director Mr. Narendra Dugga and other senior officers were present.