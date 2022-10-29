Restaurant in Odisha’s Temple City gets a jump start with Swiggy partnership

Bhubaneswar: Today, smaller cities have joined metros in the rising trend of ordering food online, giving local restaurants an opportunity to expand their reach and, in some cases, even revive their sinking business. A case in point is the Bhubaneshwar-based Garam Masala, a dine-in restaurant operating in an IT campus. From coming close to shutting down the business in 2018 to currently working on 4x the amount of orders every day, Garam Masala’s turning point came when it partnered with Swiggy.

The owner DebjaniSahu explains, “Swiggy helped us in getting the smallest of details in place. From making sure that the menu, pricing, and descriptions were updated, in addition to getting a photo shoot of the dishes arranged and later running our first campaign. Our business picked up faster and did great business the day after the end of Kartik masa, when people started eating non-veg food and never looked back after that.”

From teaching them the ropes of food e-commerce to running successful campaigns that help raise their orders and ratings on the apps, Swiggy is hand holding many such predominantly offline restaurants in small towns across India.

Even during the pandemic when the entire restaurant industry was badly hit, Swiggy helped Garam Masala in every possible way to stay in business, while also retaining the entire staff. Going above and beyond its current success, the restaurant is focusing on its online business and outdoor catering, both of which are doing well.

Partnering with Swiggy is certainly helping the 1300+ active restaurant partners in Odisha (end-to-end food ordering and delivery), drive their business to newer heights.