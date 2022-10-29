Bhubaneswar: Direct flight service is all set to roll out between Odisha capital city Bhubaneswar and Assam’s Guwahati.

IndiGo has announced to commence direct flights between Bhubaneswar and Guwahati from the New Year 2023.

This was informed by Guwahati City.com through its official Twitter handle.

According to the official website of IndiGo, the inaugural direct flight will depart Bhubaneswar at 2.45 pm on January 1, 2023 before arriving at the Northeastern city at 4.20 pm. Similarly, the return flight will commence from Guwahati at 4.50 pm and land in Bhubaneswar at 6.45 pm.

Direct flights from both directions will be available every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The airline has put in place three different fare packages for air travel like Saver, Flexi Plus and Super 6E.

On Friday, IndiaOne Air announced to launch flight operations between Bhubaneswar and Jeypore in Odisha from October 31.