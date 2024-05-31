Representatives from Seven Nations Present Credentials to President of India

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the Ambassadors/High Commissioners of Ecuador, United Kingdom, Kuwait, New Zealand, Guinea, Fiji, and China at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (May 31, 2024). Those who presented their credentials were:

1. H.E. Mr Fernando Xavier Bucheli Vargas, Ambassador of the Republic of Ecuador

2. H.E. Mrs Lindy Elizabeth Cameron, High Commissioner of the United Kingdom

3. H.E. Mr Meshal Mustafa J Alshemali, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait

4. H.E. Mr Patrick John Rata, High Commissioner of New Zealand

5. H.E. Mr Alassane Conte, Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea

6. H.E. Mr Jagnnath Sami, High Commissioner of the Republic of Fiji

7. H.E. Mr Xu Feihong, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China