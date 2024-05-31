Yamaha Opens New ‘Blue Square’ Outlet in Bangalore

Bangalore: India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. today announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art “Blue Square” outlet in Bangalore. This new outlet is launched under the banner of ‘Moto World’ with 7,100sqft. space at Ambalipura, Varthur Hobli in Bangalore. Yamaha Blue Square showrooms are designed to deliver a superior experience to customers across end-to-end sales, service, and support through a highly personalised approach.

The exclusive Blue Square outlet embody the brand’s true spirit and have been meticulously designed to provide customers with an exceptional end-to-end experience. They exemplify a personalized approach, ensuring every customer feels valued and satisfied. By leveraging these exclusive outlets, the brand aims to offer customers a gateway into the world of Yamaha Racing.

Each section of these premium outlets has been thoughtfully crafted to instil a sense of pride in being associated with a global brand deeply rooted in international motorsports. Guided by this philosophy, Yamaha has formed an instant connection with customers through the combination of “Blue,” representing the brand’s proud racing legacy, and “Square,” symbolising a curated platform for customers to connect with Yamaha’s exhilarating, sporty, and stylish range of two-wheelers.

Alongside providing an industry-leading experience, these outlets also serve as a platform for the Blue Streaks riders – Yamaha’s exclusive biker community, allowing riders to engage and interact with other riders. Including the new outlet, Yamaha will now have 23 exclusive Blue Square Showrooms in the Karnataka market.

While Yamaha’s Supersport R3 (321cc), torque-rich MT-03 (321cc) and maxi-sports Aerox (155cc) and Aerox Version S (155cc) are exclusively sold through Blue Square showrooms, these premium outlets also showcase the updated line-up of premium two-wheelers including YZF-R15M (155cc), YZF-R15 V4 (155cc), YZF-R15S V3 (155cc), MT-15 V2 (155cc); Blue-Core Technology-enabled models such as FZS-Fi Version 4.0 (149cc), FZS-Fi Version 3.0 (149cc), FZ-Fi Version 3.0 (149cc), FZ-X (149cc), and scooters like Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid (125cc), Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid (125cc), Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid (125cc). Delivering on the promise of providing a more comprehensive experience, these premium Blue Square outlets also have the latest Yamaha genuine accessories, official apparel, and Yamaha genuine spare parts on the display and sales for customers.