Report of Expert Committee on SVAMITVA Scheme released

New Delhi : The Report of Expert Committee on SVAMITVA Scheme was released during the National Conference on SVAMITVA Scheme and Rural Planning held on 3rd November, 2022 at Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The report, released by Shri Sunil Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, provides the guiding principles that States may adopt in order to realize the objectives of the SVAMITVA Scheme holistically.

The Expert Committee was formed in February, 2022 under the Chairmanship of Shri B. K. Agarwal, Former Secretary to the Government of India and Former Chief Secretary, Government of Himachal Pradesh. It consisted of domain experts from Land Governance, Banking, Survey of India, NIC-GIS, State Revenue and Panchayati Raj Departments, Industry and premier Planning and Architecture Institutes.

Through the recommendations, it is envisaged to create systems that promote transparency in the implementation of the scheme, promote the adoption of record of rights for availing bank loan, develop linkages between different departments for informed decision-making related to property tax assessment and collection, wider adoption of SVAMITVA data-sets by government and private agencies as per new geospatial guidelines, adoption of RADPFI (Rural Area Development Plan Formulation and Implementation) Guidelines and SVAMTIVA data for accurate village level-planning, and increasing capacity at State, District and Block level for GIS skillsets, among others.