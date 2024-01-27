Remarkable Achievements by Central University of Odisha English Department Students in SSB and UGC-NET

Sunabeda: In a noteworthy accomplishment, six students from the English Language and Literature Department at Central University of Odisha have showcased outstanding performance in the State Selection Board (SSB) interview, while an additional six have successfully qualified the UGC-NET exams. The accomplished students are Ms Prachiprava Sethy, Mr Amrutayan Priyadarshan, Mr Padman Naik, Mr Subash Meleka, Mr Venkantesh Pradhan, and Jyotirmaya Pradhan. These bright minds are set to contribute to the educational landscape by joining the Department of English to teach at various Degree Colleges under the Government of Odisha.

Those who have qualified for UGC-NET include Ms Prachiprabha Sethy, Mr Amrutayan Priyadarshan, Mr Padman Naik, Mr Bibekananda Nayak, Dhaniraj Nag, and Mr Daitari Jani (UGC-JRF). Some of them are also planning to pursue research programs in various educational institutes across the country.

Honorable Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, extends his heartfelt congratulations to all the successful students, expressing his best wishes for their promising futures. He commends the dedication of the department’s faculty members and encourages the students to maintain the same spirit for the betterment of the University and the nation.

Dr Nirjharani Tripathy, Associate Professor and Head of the Department, along with Assistant Professor Sanjeet Kumar Das, conveyed their best wishes to the accomplished students. The University extends its blessings for a bright future in academic growth and promises to uphold its commitment to impart quality education in the coming days, as affirmed by Dr Phagunath Bhoi, the Public Relations Officer.