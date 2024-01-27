Tata Steel Kalinganagar celebrates the 75th Republic Day

Kalinganagar : Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK) observed 75th Republic Day with a lot of fervor and enthusiasm on Friday at its General Office Premises at Kalinganagar under Jajpur district of Odisha.

Sankar Biswas, Chief of Mechanical Maintenance, Tata Steel Kalinganagar unfurled the National Flag in the presence of senior officials of TSK, Union officials and leaders from the community.

On the occasion, Sankar Biswas said, “As we celebrate this historic occasion, it is important for us to reflect on the principles and values that our Nation stands for. We are fortunate to be part of a country that upholds the ideals of freedom, equality, and unity in diversity. Our diversity is our strength, and it is what makes our nation unique and vibrant. On this Republic Day, let us commit ourselves to contribute to building the nation and make India one of the leading nations of the world.”

During the celebration, security and fire personnel who had displayed dedicated and exemplary service were felicitated. The celebrations concluded with a volunteering activity by the employees of the plant in which they distributed bedsheets and pillows along with snacks to the children of ‘Byasabhoomi Orphanage’ in Jajpur Road.