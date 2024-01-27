Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to inagurate SAMALEI Project Today

Sambalpur: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the re-developed Maa Samaleswari Temple in Sambalpur Today.

Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiatives (SAMALEI) Project all set for inauguration today. Holiday declared for all schools, colleges today in view of the inauguration ceremony.The project includes peripheral development of the shrine, construction of a heritage corridor, advanced amenities for pilgrims, improved access to the temple and development of the Mahanadi riverfront.

Under the Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiatives (SAMALEI) project, State Govt spending nearly Rs 200-crore

for beautification and peripheral development of the temple, heritage corridor, state-of-the-art amenities and the Mahanadi riverfront development.