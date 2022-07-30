Reliance Retail, TRENDS, announced the launch of its second new Store in Angul town of Odisha

Angul : India’s largest and fastest growing apparel and accessories specialty chain of Reliance Retail, TRENDS, announced the launch of its second new Store in Angul town, in the state of Odisha.

Trends is truly democratizing fashion in India, by strengthening its reach & connect with consumers in India – right from Metros, mini metros, to Tier 1, 2 towns and beyond & is India’s favorite fashion shopping destination.

The new Trends store at Angul boasts of modern looks and ambience featuring an exciting range of good quality and fashion merchandise that is relevant to the consumers of the region and at prices that are affordable and seen as high value for money. Customers of this town can look forward to a uniquely special and superlative experience of shopping for trendy Women’s Wear, Men’s Wear, Kids Wear & Fashion Accessories, at delightful prices.

This 14000sq. ft store, which is the second TRENDS store in the Angul town has a special inaugural offer for its customers, besides great relevant fashion and amazing prices. As part of the special inaugural offer customers can Shop for Rs.3499 and get an exciting gift at just Rs.199. Not only that the customers will also get coupon worth Rs.3000 absolutely free on purchase of Rs.2999/- from the store.

So head to Trends new store now in Angul, for the joy of a great fashion shopping experience!