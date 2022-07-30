National

PM Narendra Modi invites citizens to tune-in to July’s edition of Mann Ki Baat on 31st July at 11 AM

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has invited all citizens to tune-in to July’s edition of Mann Ki Baat on 31st July at 11 AM.

The Prime Minister has also shared the June edition of Mann Ki Baat booklet that covers topics such as India’s strides in space, glory on the sports field, Rath Yatra and more.

 

The Prime Minister tweeted;

 

“I invite you all to tune-in to this month’s #MannKiBaat tomorrow, 31st July at 11 AM.

Also sharing a booklet covering the interesting topics from last month such as India’s strides in space, glory on the sports field, Rath Yatra and more.”

