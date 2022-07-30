New Delhi: BJP President JP Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the culture of Indian politics and the working style of the government.

Addressing Gram Sansad in Patna today Mr Nadda has said that the party is committed to provide benefits of all social and economic welfare schemes to each and every section of the society particularly to those who have been left behind in the race of development.

He said, in each and every scheme of the Narendra Modi Government the focal points are villages, poor, Dalits, deprived people, Backward Classes, youth and women. The BJP President said during the Congress rule out of one rupee only 15 paise reached to the poor people but in Modi government hundred percent amount of welfare scheme is being transferred to bank account of beneficiaries.

BJP President said, the government’s commitment and pledge is unwavering and firm on ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’.Mr. Nadda added that the government has announced several pro-people and pro-poor policies and programmes that have touched the lives of all sections of the society.

The BJP President JP Nadda also inaugurated the two-day joint national executive meeting of party’s seven frontal organisations . Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the concluding ceremony tomorrow.

Over seven hundred delegates of BJP across the country have gathered in Patna to take part in the meeting.