Reliance BP Mobility Limited announces EV commitment in partnership with Swiggy

Mumbai : In a concerted effort to contribute towards the creation of a robust electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem, Reliance BP Mobility Limited and Swiggy today announced the commencement of trials that will increase the deployment of EVs in the delivery fleet of India’s largest food delivery platform. The partnership is aimed at promoting the adoption of battery-operated electric vehicles (EV), including deployment of electric 2-wheelers that will be supported by Jio-bp’s network of battery swap stations and Swiggy’s network of delivery partners.

This partnership between two leading industry players aims to synergize their strengths of scale, reach, and technology in creating a greener and cost-effective solution for delivery fleets through innovative business models. RBML will set up Jio-bp battery swapping stations at various locations assisted by Swiggy and provide all required technical assistance and training to Swiggy delivery partners and designated Swiggy staff related to battery swapping.

Chief Executive Officer – Reliance BP Mobility Limited, Mr. Harish C. Mehta, said, “With an objective to support the Government of India’s vision of electric mobility, RBML has forayed into e-mobility services and is committed to creating an ecosystem which will help accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in the country. Leveraging the best of bp’s global learnings in electrification, RBML is setting up a robust and sustainable infrastructure comprising of EV charging hubs and battery swapping stations offering digitally enabled services to all stakeholders. Our collaboration with Swiggy has the potential to bring disruption and increase EV adoption among delivery and transportation companies in the country. We are confident Swiggy and their delivery partners will immensely benefit from our widespread network of battery swap stations.”

Chief Executive Officer – Swiggy, Mr. Sriharsha Majety, said, “Business growth should go hand-in-hand with the interests of its stakeholders, the welfare of the community, and minimizing the impact on the environment. Swiggy’s fleet delivers millions of orders each month with our partners traveling an average of 80- 100kms daily. As we continue to work towards providing our consumers with greater convenience, we are also mindful of the environmental impact of our operations and are taking the necessary steps to make our journey more sustainable. Transitioning to EVs is an important step in this direction. It will have a positive impact not only on the environment but also empower our delivery partners to earn more.”

With a vision to set up India’s largest network of battery swapping stations across the country, RBML is creating an ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain. The company’s collaboration with Swiggy is poised to bring disruption and increase EV adoption among delivery and transportation companies in India. With high-performance batteries resulting in superior on-road range and with swapping taking just a couple of minutes, battery swapping has become an ideal solution for two and three-wheelers, especially those plying in the last-mile delivery segment. Jio-bp targets to set up a distributed network of multiple thousand battery swap stations over the next 5 years at its retail outlets in addition to leading residential and commercial complexes, malls, hotels, business parks, IT hubs, parking lots to name a few potential urban locations pan-India. Battery swapping is set to lead the green wave in the last mile delivery and passenger segments.

As an integrated EV infrastructure player, Jio-bp is also actively partnering with leading OEMs, technology, and platform players for setting up its EV fixed charging stations with a format-specific approach for the car (B2B fleets and B2C consumers) and bus segments. These will also be appearing in urban locations in the near future. Jio-bp will bring the best of bp’s global learnings in electrification and apply them to the Indian market to create a differentiated customer experience that delights the consumer.