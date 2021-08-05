JNPT becomes first Major Port to operationalise fleet of e-vehicles

Mumbai: Since its inception, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), one of India’s premier container handling Ports, has been working towards adopting sustainable solutions in its operational area. In a major push under green port initiatives and with a vision to achieve sustainability goals, Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPT, today deployed 9 electric vehicles for the employees of JNPT to travel within the port area, in the presence of Shri. Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Deputy Chairman, JNPT, HODs, and other stakeholders.

The induction of the EV fleet is in line with JNPT’s green port initiative, and the deployment of eco-friendly mobility solutions for the JNPT employees is yet another addition to the port’s host of sustainable, green initiatives. The e-vehicles are zero-emission vehicle that will enable JNPT transition to green and energy-efficient mobility solutions. Furthermore, JNPT has also operationalized a dedicated charging station for the newly inducted e-vehicle fleet.

Speaking at the inauguration event, Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPT, said, “JNPT persistently focuses on sustainability to minimize the impact of the port’s operations on the environment and surrounding communities. The port not only aims to obtain economic efficiencies but also focuses on ecological and social stability. Industries across the world are incorporating climate change aspects to increase accountability towards an environmentally-conscious world. EVs offer a way lower cost of ownership as they are much easier for maintenance and reduce the dependency on fast depleting fossil fuels. With the induction of EV vehicles, we will be at par with sustainable global ports augmenting JNPT’s stature to be among the prominent container ports in the world. We will continue to work towards building a clean, green and sustainable port.”

JNPT has initiated various environmental upgrades and Green Port Initiatives like Sewage Treatment Plant, Shore Power Supply to Tugs/Port Crafts, Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station, Comprehensive Solid Waste Management Facility, E-RTGCs, Oil Spill Response (OSR) facilities. JNPT has also installed Solar Panels of around 2.3 MWP on the rooftops of the public buildings of JNPT and Private Terminals and has also switched to LED lights at the Port area to lower energy consumption & decrease carbon footprint. JNPT is also conducting a sustainability study through TERI to communicate environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals.

