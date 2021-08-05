Axis Bank crosses a milestone of 1 million customers on ‘WhatsApp Banking’

Mumbai: Axis Bank, India’s third largest private sector bank announced the milestone of 1 million+ customers on its WhatsApp Banking channel with a staggering request count of 6 million till now. Axis Bank had launched banking services on WhatsApp in January 2021 and has since witnessed robust organic growth in its customer base for WhatsApp Banking.

With WhatsApp Banking, customers can initiate a simple chat with Axis Bank’s registered WhatsApp number 7036165000 and get banking services and FAQ’s handled instantly. This simple and convenient form of banking has seen a great adoption amongst customers with an average Daily Active User count of more than 13,000, while the average Monthly Active User count goes up to 0.2 million.

Speaking on this achievement, Sameer Shetty, President and Head – Digital Business & Transformation, Axis Bank said, “With Axis Bank’s ‘Dil Se Open’ philosophy, we are committed to building sharper customer focus and greater convenience through constant innovation in our offerings. We are thrilled to have achieved the milestone of 1 million+ customers in a such a short span of time on our WhatsApp Banking channel, with enhanced customer engagement and minimised turn-around time providing a personalized experience, while ensuring complete data security and privacy. The adoption that we are seeing here shows that the Indian customer is always evolving and our objective is to re-define the role we can play in their lives, by elevating and simplifying digital banking to new domains of customer engagement.”

Customers can sign-up for WhatsApp Banking by sending a simple ‘Hi’ to 7036165000 on WhatsApp. Post signing up, customers can inquire and get details of products across Savings Account, Credit/Debit Cards, Deposits and Personal Loans. Non-financial service requests can also be initiated, like locating ATMs or getting updates on third-party deals available on Credit /Debit Cards. Customers can check for any information on WhatsApp, as the Bank has enabled a full-scale integration with Axis Aha, its chat bot. The platform is completely safe and secure, as it works on end-to-end encryption basis. Customers can access non-financial services and FAQ’s even without signing up. For more details regarding Axis Bank’s WhatsApp Banking services, please visit https://www.axisbank.com/bank-smart/axis-whatsapp-banking

Axis Bank WhatsApp Banking is available 24×7 (even on holidays) and will be available for both customers and non-customers of the bank.

For signing-up on WhatsApp Banking, please click https://axisbank.com/whatsapp

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/GHplud-tdWM