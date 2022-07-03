Red Chilli farming farming transforms lives of 150 mission shakti members from Kutra, Sundargarh district of Odisha

Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking, Red Chilli farming has transformed the lives of 150 #missionshakti members from Kutra, Sundargarh. Represented by the Om Shanti PG, these members have taken up chilli farming as their primary source of livelihood.

Supported by Mission Shakti and with ample training from the Directorate of Horticulture, the members generate an annual turnover of Rs. 3.2 lakh, selling the chilli in the nearby markets at Rs. 180 per kg. The year, the group is expected to harvest 820 kgs of Chilli.