Odisha : Excise Minister Aswini Kumar Patra informs ,over 755 quintals of ganja seized in last 5 years with arrest of 2206 peddlers

Bhubaneswar: Excise Minister Aswini Kumar Patra in the state Assembly in reply to a question by Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Patra informed that a total of 755.83 quintals of ganja have been seized while as many as 2206 peddlers were arrested on charges of smuggling the contraband in the last five years.

Similarly, in 2018-19, 456 cases were detected with the arrest of 496 persons and seizure of 7844 kilograms of ganja and 89 vehicles and in 2019-20, 296 cases were detected with the arrest of 345 persons and seizure of 8526 kilograms of ganja and 88 vehicles.

In 2020-21, 267 cases were detected with the arrest of 317 persons and seizure of 17,021 kilograms of ganja and 122 vehicles while in 2021-22, 686 cases were detected with the arrest of 769 persons and seizure of 29,559 kilograms of ganja and 233 vehicles.

The state government is leaving no stones unturned to completely stop the smuggling of ganja in the state and is taking all necessary actions in this regard, he said.