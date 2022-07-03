New Delhi: NMA to submit a report on comprehensive development of Mahuli group of temples to Ministry of Culture. The famous group of temples – known as Dakshin Kashi, comprise of five temples belonging to 11th and 12th CE in Hemadpanthi style of architecture and are located near Satara.

National Monument Authority chairman Shri Tarun Vijay paid a visit to see status of Samadhis of great Maratha queens Rani Tarabai Bhosle and Rani Yesho Bai Bhosle in Mahuli (Satara) . He was accompanied by senior ASI officers and historians.

He said Maharani Tarabai’s contribution to India’s freedom and her courageous rule to thwart Mughals is immense and her memory must be protected for inspiring coming generations.

He also said that this can be done with state govt and central govt’s joint move at a massive scale. He will try to draw attention of CM and Dy CM Maharashtra in this regard, Shri Tarun Vijay said.