BJP’s Rahul Narvekar elected as Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly; floor test tomorrow

Mumbai: In Maharashtra, BJP nominee Rahul Narvekar was today elected as the Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly. He defeated the Maha Vikas Aghadi nominee Rajan Salvi.

The Speaker election was conducted through division of votes in which Mr Narvekar bagged 164 votes, whereas Mr Salvi got 107 votes.

Mr Narvekar who started his journey as a corporator was honoured with the Common Wealth Parliamentary Board best orator award for 2015-16.

The two-day special session of the 288-member House got underway today at 11 am. Eknath Shinde-led government will face floor test in the Assembly tomorrow.

AIR correspondent reports, BJP nominee Rahul Narvekar’s victory to the post of Legislative Assembly Speaker was nothing less than a cakewalk with adeuate numbers on his side.

Show of strength by the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led supporter MLAs were among the highlights of the first day of the assembly session.

As the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister made their way into the House, the treasury bench MLAs donning traditional ‘saffron pheta’ a kind of headgear shouted slogans of Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji and Bharat Mata ki Jai.

After Narvekar was declared as the Speaker by deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal, he asked the officials recording the proceedings to write down the names of the MLAs who voted against the whip issued by the Shiv Sena. He also said that the voting has been videographed.

After completion of the election process, CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Senior legislator of NCP Jayant Patil escorted Rahul Narvekar to the Speaker’s chair.

Congratulating the newly elected Speaker, Mr. Fadnavis said that Mr. Narvekar is not only the youngest Speaker in the history of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly but also in the history of the country.

While recognising his work leaders from both benches appreciated his deep knowledge on the parliamentary proceedings and presenting the facts on the floor of the House.

Meanwhile, on being made the chief minister of the state, Mr. Shinde thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the dream of late Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe has been fulfilled.