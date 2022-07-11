RECARO Aircraft Seating BL3710 selected for IndiGo’s new A321N, A320N aircraft

New Delhi: The Recaro Aircraft Seating (Recaro) BL3710 was selected to outfit IndiGo’s brand-new A320neo and A321neo aircraft. The low-cost airline will be the first to feature the bestselling economy class seat in the Indian sub-continent. The BL3710 economy class seat will be installed on 75 Airbus aircraft starting from January 2023.

Dr. Mark Hiller, CEO at Recaro Aircraft Seating said, “Our new partnership with IndiGo demonstrates our commitment to not only building a distinct product with a sustainable lifecycle, but also our comprehensive approach to customer service. The BL3710 is an excellent product that will serve both IndiGo and its passengers for many years.”

A Red Dot Design Award winner and iF Design Award winner, the BL3710 was specifically created for short and medium-haul flights. The combination of the ergonomic design and weight of less than 10kg per pax has made the economy class seat a bestseller since it first entered the market in 2019.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer of IndiGo said, “As we expand our network, domestically and internationally to cater to the travel demand, the comfortable seats will be key to upgrading the customer experience onboard IndiGo.”

Since its founding in 2006, IndiGo has grown into India’s largest passenger airline. Today, the low-cost carrier flies passengers to 74 domestic and 25 international destinations on its fleet of over 280+ aircraft.