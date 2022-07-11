PM Narendra Modi unveils National Emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament Building

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi unveiled the National Emblem cast on the roof of the New Parliament Building today morning.
The Prime Minister tweeted:
“This morning, I had the honour of unveiling the National Emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament.”
“I had a wonderful interaction with the Shramjeevis who have been involved in the making of the Parliament. We are proud of their efforts and will always remember their contribution to our nation.”
The concept sketch and process of casting of the National Emblem on the roof of New Parliament Building has gone through eight different stages of preparation from clay modeling/computer graphic to bronze casting and polishing.