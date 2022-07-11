Odisha : Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation issues fresh Covid norms for business establishments

Bhubaneswar : Looking forward to the rise in Covid cases in state, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) today issued fresh Covid guidelines for business establishments including street vendors, shopping malls, spa and saloons, auditoriums and cinema halls.

As per the official order, the BMC said street vendors like the tiffin shops, tea shops and juice stalls shall have to ensure limited crowding of customers in their shops , Business establishments including shopping malls must ensure limited crowding of customers in their respective premises and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviours like social distancing, use of mask, hand sanitisation and other safety protocols is mandatory.

Besides, shopping mall owners shall have to designate an officer of their establishment as Covid Compliant Officer to supervise the activities and Closed venues like auditoriums and cinema halls must also ensure Covid safety protocols.