Rashtriya Pravasi Odia Parivar (RPOP) Hosts Amrit Mahotsava – 2023

New Delhi: Rashtriya Pravasi Odia Parivar (RPOP) hosted Amrit Mahotsava – 2023 at new Delhi with much pomp, mammoth splendour and massive fanfare. The venue of the Ceremony Subhadra Mandap at Shri Jagannath Temple in Tyagaraj Nagar was aesthetically and elegantly decorated befitting to the grand celebration. Hundreds of office bearers, members and well wishers of RPOP alongwith their family members from National Capital Region gathered at the premises of the Temple to take part in the Mega Event. Unusual interest, unexpected enthusiasm and unprecedented excitement were clearly visible among the participants of the Festival, specially designed to celebrate the high and auspicious spirit of the Freedom.

At the outset National Anthem was recited by the members. Presiding over the congregation, President of RPOP and Renowned Heart Surgeon Dr Bikram Keshari Mohanty appealed for eveybody’s support and co-operation to implement the noble visions and lofty missions of the Parivar. Dr Mohanty asserted that RPOP shall definitely attain the pinnacle of glory with the best wishes and unstinted blessings of its mentors and patrons. Delivering his speech the Founder President of RPOP Er Akshay Kumar Samal observed that God always recognises and rewards the good deeds of the people totally committed to truth and dedication. Former President of RPOP Minaketan Samal emphasised on the furtherance of Love, affection and brotherhood among the members of RPOP. National Convenor of the Organisation Pushpanjali Barik conducted the entire programme in a smooth and seamless manner. Joint Treasurer Sanjay Das proposed vote of thanks reciting a devotional couplet.

The main attraction of the Festival was presentation of a spectacular cultural extravaganza consisting of several soul soothing patriotic numbers sang by the members of RPOP. The audiences were thoroughly enthralled by the scintillating singing of senior functionaries of RPOP like Dr Bikram Keshari Mohanty, Pushpanjali Barik and Santosh Rout. The General Secretary of RPOP Asit Parida readout a poem as a mark of tribute to Martyrs. The entire arrangement of the Festival was well managed and neatly executed with the able and active supervision of Vice – President Radhashyam Sahoo, Joint Secretary Sandip Mohapatra and Treasurer Professor Amiya Pradhan.

The Distinguished dignitaries present during the occasion include Reeta Patra, Sarita Mohapatra, Anil Jena, Sumant Biswal, Bimal Bhal, Rafid Khan, Sudhanshu Sahoo, Soukat Alli, Manoj Sahoo, Surendra Manik, Ashok Swain, Archana Parida, Chakrapani Parida, Manorama Barik, Gurucharan Pohi, Krushna Chandra Nayak, Laxman Nath, Chandra Sekhar Giri, Dhirendra Biswal, Amiya Nayak, Girija Shankar Nayak and Nagendra Nath Samal. At the end trees and flowers saplings were planted in the compound of the Temple by the members of RPOP.