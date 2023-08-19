Karnataka Tourism Roadshow in Surat to Unveil its Diverse Tourism Offerings

Karnataka Tourism is pleased to announce a roadshow in Surat, scheduled to take place on the 21st August 2023 at Surat Marriott Hotel. This event is geared towards showcasing Karnataka as a leading travel destination, boasting a delightful array of attractions tailored to cater to the preferences of every discerning traveller. With a focus on promoting the state’s heritage, wildlife, adventure, and modern urban experiences, the roadshow aims to entice travellers to explore the wonders that Karnataka has to offer.

The main objective of this event is to introduce the people of Surat to the myriad offerings of Karnataka, a state known for its rich history, breathtaking landscapes, and warm hospitality. The roadshow will feature engaging presentations, audio-visuals, interactive sessions, and captivating cultural performances, all of which are designed to transport attendees into the heart of Karnataka’s beauty and charm. Tourism Service providers from Karnataka will be participating in the roadshow, presenting a unique opportunity to connect with industry experts, travellers, and potential business associates. The event aims to cultivate partnerships that will significantly enhance Karnataka’s thriving tourism industry and establish Karnataka as a comprehensive and top-notch tourism destination.

Kapil Mohan IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Karnataka Tourism Department, expressed his enthusiasm for the roadshow, stating, “The Karnataka Tourism Roadshow in Surat signifies the state’s commitment to fostering tourism ties with Gujarat. Our collaboration aims to strengthen cultural exchange and mutual understanding between our regions. Karnataka’s diverse offerings, including its historical sites, scenic beauty, and modern urban experiences, are poised to captivate the discerning travelers of Surat. We look forward to a fruitful engagement that will not only boost tourism but also enhance the socio-cultural bonds between our states.”

Dr. Ramprasath Manohar Varatharajan, Director, Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka, expressed his enthusiasm for the roadshow, stating, “The Karnataka Tourism Roadshow is a significant endeavor aimed at showcasing the splendor of our state to the discerning audience of Surat. This roadshow symbolizes our dedication to fostering stronger connections with communities, and showcase the many facets of our beloved state making Karnataka a premier destination for travelers.”

Karnataka has a glorious past intertwined with renowned dynasties such as Kadamba, Chalukya, Rashtrakuta, Hoysala, Vijayanagara, and Wodeyar, contributing to its cultural diversity. The intricately carved temples and palaces are a testament to their influence. The state is home to 747 unique protected monuments, encompassing ancient temples, palaces, historical landmarks, hill stations, pristine beaches, wildlife sanctuaries, and national parks. Among these treasures are UNESCO World Heritage Sites like Hampi and Pattadakal, the grandeur of the Mysore Palace, and the intricate marvels of the Hoysala temples in Belur and Halebidu.

The breathtaking Western Ghats is a home to 35 wildlife sanctuaries and 5 national parks, fostering diverse flora and fauna. Stretching across a 320-kilometre coastline, Karnataka’s beaches are renowned for their scenic allure and offer an array of exhilarating water sports. Additionally, the state boasts enchanting hill stations like Coorg, Chikmagalur, Sakaleshpura, and Kodachadri, providing an opportunity to relish homestays, savor local coffee, and cuisine, and engage in unique traditions. For unparalleled jungle experiences and the chance to spot elephants and tigers, destinations like Kabini, Bandipur, Dandeli, and Nagarhole stand as prime locations.

Karnataka’s culture is a beautiful blend of traditions and modernity. The state celebrates its art forms like Yakshagana, a traditional dance-drama, and Carnatic classical music. The state’s vibrant & joyous festivals such as Dasara, Karaga, and Ugadi, exemplify the state’s colourful traditions, captivating both locals and visitors alike. Moreover, Karnataka’s cuisine is a reflection of its diverse regions and communities. From the iconic Masala Dosa and Bisi Bele Bath to coastal delights like Mangalorean seafood and Udupi vegetarian fare, the state’s culinary offerings are a treat for food enthusiasts.

Karnataka’s appeal is further enriched by the bustling city of Bengaluru, known as India’s IT hub, has attracted global attention for its technological advancements. The city is home to numerous tech parks, research institutions, and startups. It has earned the nickname “Silicon Valley of India” for its IT prowess.

Karnataka offers authentic Ayurvedic experiences for holistic wellness. From wellness retreats to Ayurvedic treatments, the state provides a serene environment for rejuvenation. Traditional Ayurvedic practices are deeply rooted in Karnataka’s culture.

Karnataka’s allure lies in its rich heritage of silks, spices, and sandalwood, coupled with beautiful hill stations, mesmerizing waterfalls, revered pilgrimage centers, and pristine coastal beaches. With diverse landscapes encompassing archaeology, religious sites, ecotourism, wildlife, and more, Karnataka promises a wealth of experiences for discerning travellers to embrace.

Karnataka Tourism is keen to host the Roadshow in Surat, offering an exceptional platform to unveil the states diverse and captivating tourism offerings. From the exploration of ancient archaeological wonders and sacred religious destinations to immersive ecotourism experiences and thrilling wildlife adventures, Karnataka stands as a premier tourist destination in India. It promises something truly special for every discerning traveler, all year round.