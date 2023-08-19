Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said quality & reliable power is an indispensable entitlement of every citizen. This is also a basic ingredient of growth

Bhubaneswar: Attending the orientation programme for new recruits of OPTCL , CM Naveen Patnaik said quality & reliable power is an indispensable entitlement of every citizen. This is also a basic ingredient of growth. CM added Govt must therefore work for ensuring quality uninterrupted power supply to consumers, farmers, and industries.

Stating that #Odisha Govt has adopted 5T mantra to transform governance, CM urged all the new professionals to follow and imbibe the 5T mantra of Teamwork, Technology, Transparency, and Time leading to Transformation. CM added Govt will definitely achieve the goal of providing quality, secure & reliable power to all the people of Odisha.