Randeep Hooda’s Directorial Debut, ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar,’ to Hit Theaters on March 22

By Odisha Diary bureau

MUMBAI: Renowned actor Randeep Hooda made a significant announcement on Tuesday, revealing the release date of his directorial debut, “Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.” The much-anticipated biopic on Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar is set to premiere in theaters on March 22, catering to audiences in both Hindi and Marathi languages.

Known for his stellar performances in films like “Highway,” “Sarbjit,” and “Sultan,” Hooda takes on the challenging role of portraying the titular character in this historical biopic. The film promises to delve into the life and ideologies of the influential freedom fighter, providing audiences with a compelling cinematic experience.

As fans eagerly await the release, “Swatantrya Veer Savarkar” is expected to showcase Hooda’s versatility not only as an accomplished actor but also as a promising director. The film’s unique perspective on V D Savarkar’s legacy and contributions adds an intriguing layer to the narrative, making it a notable addition to the cinematic landscape.

Film enthusiasts and history buffs alike can mark March 22 on their calendars for the theatrical unveiling of this much-anticipated cinematic journey, offering a glimpse into the life of one of India’s revered historical figures.

