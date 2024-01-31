Uber rides into Srinagar  

Bengaluru : Uber today announced the launch of its operations in the picturesque state of Jammu & Kashmir, with its first stop in Srinagar. The ride hailing app has debuted its popular UberGo, and the trusted outstation product Intercity in the valley. Uber is committed to offering convenient, affordable, and safe mobility options to more and more riders across the country, and the launch of operations in Srinagar is a step in that direction.

Uber’s launch in Srinagar is in line with its expansion plans in India, with an aim to increase its footprint and product offerings to regional markets. Residents of Srinagar and visiting tourists can now book Uber Go and Uber Intercity rides for their mobility needs. Intercity rides can be booked to tourist destinations around Srinagar, including Gulmarg, Sonmarg, and Pahalgam.

Intercity trips can now be booked for return journeys lasting up to 5 days, where riders can retain their Uber and the driver, adding stops as they go. To aid journey planning, all Uber rides can now be booked up to 90 days in advance helping riders schedule their travel better. This feature also helps drivers as they can now forecast their future earnings in advance and plan their expenses accordingly.

Commenting on Uber’s expansion into Srinagar, Shiva Shailendran, Head of Supply and Regional Operations said “The launch of our operations in Srinagar marks our presence in the popular tourism hub of Jammu & Kashmir, and we are excited to serve the riders in one of India’s all time favourite travel destinations. With the global ride hailing app now available in Srinagar, tourists as well as locals will now find a trusted ride in and around Srinagar with a few taps on the app. The launch of our service will also create meaningful earning opportunities for drivers and will support the economic growth of local communities.”

Uber aims to offer convenient pick-ups, hassle-free rides, and digital payment options at a touch of a button with its various services. Uber’s city services will also provide its community of drivers with improved earning opportunities, resulting in financial independence and the economic growth of communities.

Getting started with Uber is easy: