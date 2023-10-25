Ram Temple in Ayodhya inauguration on January 22, 2024

New Delhi: Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, 2024; Ram Temple trust members meet PM Narendra Modi and extend invitation; the PM has reportedly accepted the invitation.

“The officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had come to meet me at my residence. They have invited me to come to Ayodhya on the occasion of the consecration of Shri Ram temple. I feel very blessed. It is my good fortune that in my lifetime, I will witness this historic occasion.” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi