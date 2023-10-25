Tata Steel receives Safety and Health Excellence Recognition 2023 by World Steel Association for its real-time visualisation of risk movement

~ Process Safety Management in Tata Steel have matured over the years through adoption of various robotic & technological solutions ~

Mumbai : Tata Steel’s Real-time visualisation of risk movement under its recently implemented Process Safety Management has been recognised by World Steel Association with Safety and Health Excellence Recognition 2023.

worldsteel organises Safety and Health Excellence Recognition Programme annually among its member steel companies across the globe to identify and highlight the most innovative and impactful safety practices in the industry.

Tata Steel’s Process Safety Management focuses on eliminating incidents with the potential to result in multiple injuries/fatalities, as well as causing substantial economic, property and environmental damage, both within the steel manufacturing units and across surrounding communities. The Company has taken a pioneering approach to manage high consequence process safety risks through a well-defined framework of process safety and has been driving several initiatives. worldsteel has recognised Tata Steel’s innovative approach to real-time visualisation of risk movement that aims to provide real-time insights and alerts on the level of risk. This initiative displays the commitment of the Company towards its goal of ZERO Harm.

Rajiv Mangal, Vice President, Safety, Health & Sustainability, Tata Steel, said: “As an industry leader, Tata Steel recognises the need to be proactive about the safety of both its employees and its assets that are vulnerable to risks. To achieve excellence in process safety management, we have been leveraging digital technology to induce timely maintenance of Process Safety Critical Equipment, leading to reductions in failure of critical equipment. Our Process Safety School of Excellence – a 3-tier capability development (learner, practitioner, expert) system, has also been developed to enhance process safety competency of employees, which we expect to extend to all locations. This will further strengthen the capabilities of our employees who have over the last decade or so built a world-class digital framework to ensure our plants, processes and people are ready for the steel manufacturing. We are delighted to be recognised by worldsteel for our efforts in this critical area of steel making.”

Under the recently implemented Process Safety Management protocol, all high-potential safety risk scenarios were identified by the Company by implementing a Process Safety Management framework that will prevent and mitigate high-potential scenarios. Tata Steel felt the need of tracking the health of the barriers on a real-time basis. Real-time visualisation uses modern technology and digitalisation tools to capture early failure indications in safety barriers present in hazardous processes.