Bollywood Superstar Katrina Kaif Joins Swiss Watchmaker Rado as Brand Ambassador

Visakhapatnam : Rado, the iconic Swiss watchmaker renowned for its innovation in materials to create timeless designs, is delighted to announce Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif as its Global Brand Ambassador. This exciting partnership reinforces Rado’s commitment to creating memories that last a lifetime.

Katrina Kaif’s timeless beauty and international appeal make her the perfect choice to represent Rado’s enduring commitment to precision, innovation, and craftsmanship. Known for her versatile talent and charisma, Katrina Kaif embodies the values that Rado holds dear.

Adrian Bosshard, Rado CEO, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Katrina Kaif into the Rado family. Her timeless beauty and global recognition align seamlessly with Rado’s core principles. We look forward to this journey of redefining luxury together.”

Katrina Kaif also shared her excitement about the partnership, saying, “I am honoured and excited to be associated with Rado, a brand known for its excellence in watchmaking. Rado watches have always fascinated me with their innovative designs and commitment to quality. I look forward to representing this iconic Swiss brand on a global platform.”

As the Global Brand Ambassador for Rado, Katrina Kaif has featured prominently in the brand’s latest campaigns. Her first campaign with Rado highlight the brand’s commitment to creating exceptional timepieces that blend the use of timeless material with everlasting style.

Rado Centrix (Automatic S-Size)

Ref. R30019744 Ref. R30019732

Movement : Rado calibre R582, automatic, 3 hands, date at 6 o’clock, 48-hour power reserve, antimagnetic NivachronTM hairspring, exceeds standard test requirements from 3 to 5 positions for higher accuracy

Case : Polished rose-gold-coloured PVD coated stainless steel case Polished stainless steel case back with sapphire crystal Polished rose-gold-coloured PVD coated stainless steel crown with embossed and laser- enhanced anchor logo Curved sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating on both faces, a soft radius on the edge, metallised and glued Water-resistant to 5 bar (50m)

Metallisation : Rose-gold-coloured

Dial : Silver / brown facetted and lacquered with opulent 3D effect Jubilé, 12 diamonds, 090/095, Top Wesselton, VS-SI, full cut, 0.038 carat Rose-gold-coloured moving anchor symbol Grey / rose-gold-coloured printed Rado and Automatic logos

Hands : Rose-gold-coloured

Bracelet : Polished rose-gold-coloured PVD coated stainless steel White / brown high-tech ceramic middle links Brushed stainless steel 3-fold clasp Dimensions 30.5 x 34.2 x 10.3 (WxLxH in mm)

Dimensions : 30.5 x 34.2 x 10.3 (WxLxH in mm)