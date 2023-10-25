NAMTECH conferred the ‘Distinguished Partner’ award by ITE Education Services Singapore

Singapore : NAMTECH – an AM/NS India education initiative – located in Gandhinagar, where it is currently operating out of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar campus, received the coveted ‘Distinguished Partner’ award from the ITE Education Services (ITEES), a subsidiary of Institute of Technical Education (ITE) Singapore, at its 20th anniversary celebration event.

NAMTECH strives to be the apex educational institute in the manufacturing technology space and seeks to contribute to India’s vision to be a global manufacturing hub – in line with the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India) initiatives.

For over a year now, the leadership and faculty members at NAMTECH have been actively collaborating with ITEES to design experiential learning modules, state-of-the-art laboratories, industry-centered curricula, faculty development programs, and much more.

In recognition of its efforts to build a world-class institution, ITEES conferred the ‘Distinguished Partner’ award on NAMTECH. NAMTECH commenced the inaugural class of the International Professional Masters Program (iPMP) in Smart Manufacturing with a batch of 56 students last month.

Mr. Bruce Poh, CEO – ITEES, said, “We are delighted to partner with NAMTECH and commend its endeavour to build a world-class institution in Gujarat, India. We also extend our wishes for its success in nurturing students who will emerge as sustainability-focused leaders in manufacturing technology. The award acknowledges NAMTECH as one of ITEES’ key partners.”

Upon facilitation, Mr. Sanjay Sharma, Board Member – NAMTECH, said, “Our association with ITEES is a strategic one – and its expertise and support in the area of skills education and training have accelerated NAMTECH’s vision to build an iconic institute that will develop an engineering workforce proficient in Smart Manufacturing technologies and processes. Through its outreach programs, NAMTECH intends to work with the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) ecosystem to increase the employability of ITI students. We see ITEES as a key partner in realizing our vision to impact a million lives in the next 10 years.”