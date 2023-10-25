New Delhi: The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu graced and addressed an interfaith meet at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (October 25, 2023).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that religion holds an important place in our lives. Religious beliefs and practices provide us with relief, hope and strength in adverse circumstances. Prayer and meditation help humans experience inner peace and emotional stability. But fundamental spiritual values ​​like peace, love, purity and truth are what make our lives meaningful. Religious practices devoid of these values ​​cannot benefit us. To promote peace and harmony in the society, it is necessary to understand the importance of tolerance, respect for each other and harmony.

The President said that every human soul deserves affection and respect. Recognizing self, living a life in accordance with core spiritual qualities, and having a spiritual relationship with God is the natural means to communal harmony and emotional integration.

The President said that humanity cannot survive without love and compassion. When people of different religions live together in harmony, the social fabric of the society and country becomes stronger. This strength further strengthens the unity of the country and takes it on the path of progress. She stated that as we aim to establish India as a developed country by 2047, everyone’s cooperation would be necessary in achieving this goal.