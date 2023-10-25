Otis India Wins Prestigious Bhopal, Indore Metro Projects

Mumbai – Otis India, a subsidiary of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) – the world’s leading manufacturer of elevators, escalators, and moving walkways – will install 255 units of Elevators & Escalators supplied by its Bengaluru factory for the Bhopal and Indore Metro projects, which are the first metro lines in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

The new metro lines continue a high priority construction project for India’s government as part of a multi-year focus on infrastructure including $16B to build out metro rails, airports, and railway segments – each requiring vertical transportation.

The Bhopal Metro project represents a transformation in public transportation and is intended to make travel around the region more convenient and efficient.

“We are proud to partner with Madhya Pradesh government in this endeavour and congratulate the Indian government for the large outlay on infrastructure,” said Otis India President Sebi Joseph. “We are happy to support the government by contributing to the growth of India through robust Make in India initiatives.”